Zarif reminds Pompeo of ending 'Great Powers' era

"The US has imposed additional “punishments" on Russia, in its serial bouts of #EconomicTerrorism," Mohammad Javad Zarif tweeted on Friday.



He added: "It appears that @SecPompeo's paranoia about “Great Powers” is becoming a true phobia."



"Wake up: The era of "Great Powers" is long past," Zarif reiterated.

The British media 'The Telegraph' reported that Pompeo has appealed for unity to confront "great power" challenges from Russia, China and Iran on the 70th anniversary of NATO.

"We have rightly sought peace through strength here in NATO. We must continue to do so, especially in this new era of great power competition from Russia, from China, and the Islamic Republic of Iran," Pompeo was quoted as saying.

Earlier, Zarif blasted the use of violence against civilians, saying the US is engaged in economic terrorism.

"The US is thus engaged in #EconomicTerrorism. It cannot be called “sanctions”, as they're not designed to enforce laws. They in fact violate law," he added.

Earlier, Zarif in a message described the "US economic terrorism" as a threat to the world.

"US #EconomicTerrorism is a global menace," he said.

