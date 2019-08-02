FM Zarif: B_Team shrinking

"As Iran's regional dialog & non-aggression pact advance, #B_Team shrinks," Zarif tweeted on Friday.



"US should stop isolating itself & adapt to new global realities," he added.



"Int'l commerce & power are shifting: neither #EconomicTerrorism against China & Iran nor exiting #INFTreaty with Russia will reverse that," Zarif noted.

Earlier Zarif in a message said calling for dialogue and peace is an existential threat to B-Team.

"We know that calling for dialogue & peace is an existential threat to #B_Team," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"And since reason for designating me is my words, would "US persons" need OFAC license to "engage" with me by reading my writings or listening to interviews?" he added.

Meanwhile earlier, Zarif said that the US foreign policy has been designed by B-Team escalating tension and targeting Iran with terrorism putting at risk livelihood of Iranian families in total disregard of the United Nations Charter.

A month ago, in reaction to US' accusing of Iran of attacking oil tankers, Zarif said that he knows B-Team's nature, and tweeted a couple days ago: "Make no mistake: Having failed to lure @realDonaldTrump into War of the Century, and fearing collapse of his #B_Team, @AmbJohnBolton is turning his venom against the UK in hopes of dragging it into a quagmire. Only prudence and foresight can thwart such ploys."

