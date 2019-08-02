Spanish official terms sanctions on Zarif as big mistake

Imposing sanctions on Zarif was a big error, Solana wrote on his Twitter account.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry in a statement on Thursday condemned the US move to impose sanctions on Foreign Minister, saying that the action indicates the US government's desperation.

"New US sanctions reveal the government's fear and weakness against Iran's intelligent and rational diplomacy," it said.

Imposing sanctions on the foreign minister will leave no impact on the ministry and the minister's efforts to prove righteousness of Iran, defend national interests and fight US government's economic terrorism, as they will continue their mission with all in power, the statement added.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The Trump administration said last month it was planning to impose sanctions against Zarif.

Zarif told the New York Times earlier this month that little was at stake for him even if he were sanctioned. “I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran,” he said.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Zarif had earlier said that the B-Team consists of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Saudi and the Emirati crown princes; Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed, respectively.

