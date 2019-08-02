Senior foreign policy official terms US negotiation demand as deceptive move

US’ negotiation suggestion means Iran submission against US bullying stances.

Reacting to US administration act to put sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Kharrazi said the US president and the Secretary of State have continuously requested for holding talks with Iran, but they also sanction Iranian foreign minister.

US even behaves unilaterally with its allies, he said, adding that they have not been successful in their negotiations with the US over Europeans’ issues and international affairs.

Stressing the fact that the US administration act to put sanction on Zarif indicated White House weakness against voice of Iran, Kharrazi said that the US media will also face problems for interviewing Zarif.

He urged the official to be aware of the fact that like other bullying measures, their recent act will not only bring about no result, but will cause more awareness in Iranian people to resist against the US pressures.

Earlier, Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takhte Ravanchi described the sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister as a sign of the US insincerity to negotiate with Iran, saying the sanctions cannot quell Mohammad Javad Zarif’s eloquent and persuasive words.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Zarif had earlier said that the B-Team consists of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Saudi and the Emirati crown princes, respectively, Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.

President Hassan Rouhani accused the US of "childish behavior" on Thursday over Washington's sanctioning of Iran's foreign minister amid rising tensions between the two countries.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish