UK says not to support US sanctions against Zarif

“This is not something we support,” the spokesperson told IRNA correspondent in London.

“It is important to keep diplomatic channels open, especially at this time of heightened tensions.”

Earlier, the European Union reiterated that cooperation with Iran’s foreign minister will be continued and the UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all sides at every level to exercise maximum restraint.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, argued that Zarif is “the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world".

Referring to Mr. Mnuchin’s remarks, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, “Is the truth really that painful?”

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda,” he added.

