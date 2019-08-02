Russia: Sanctioning Zarif shows US fearing Iran’s diplomacy

Speaking to IRNA, Ismail Shabanov said American official are upset with the fact that Zarif could express Iran’s stances in his interviews with US media and also of his ability to speak English.

Moreover, Zarif has significant skill in diplomatic affairs and political talks, he added.

Zarif’s ability to answer any question has made the US to sanction him in contrast with international norms.

Sanctions against Zarif once again showed that Washington is not interested in solving differences with Iran and is in fact takes advantage of tensions to reach its aims, he added.

US and the UK are aimed at creating tensions with Iran and introduce Iran as an issue not only for Washington but for many countries, Shabanov said.

The UK has also started the so-called war of oil tankers with Iran in this dangerous game, he noted.

Shabanov went on to say that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps' (IRGC) response and seizing the UK tanker Stena Impero has made other players more concerned, adding that Germany and France have so far expressed their concerns.

The Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps said in a statement on July 19 announced that it seized a British oil tanker in the Strait of Hormuz for disregard of the safety standards Iran enforces for its territorial waters in the Persian Gulf.

The statement said that a British oil tanker named 'Stena Impero' was detained in the southern Iranian region at the request of Hormuzgan Province's Ports and Maritime Organization, for not observing International Law of the Sea (ILOS) in the Persian Gulf waterway.

They know that they are not able to stand against Iran military power, he reiterated.

It is clear that US and its allies are aimed at creating economic problems for Iranian people, he said noting that they want to create chaos inside Iran.

Shabanov stressed that that Iran will be able to take major strides for de-escalating tensions in the region.

He went on to say that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has presented the theory of collective security in the Persian Gulf.

This step will result in establishing security and cooperation organization in the Persian Gulf, he noted.

Moscow has also suggested creating non-military area in this region and also withdrawal of no-regional forces from the Persian Gulf.

Shabanov urged Iran to defend itself in the international arena by signing agreements.

The US has not the right to prevent Iran, which is a member of NPT, from developing its nuclear program, Russian official said.

The US not only ignores Iran’s right to enrich uranium but cannot tolerate Iran’s right to have independent stances and its sovereignty.

Iran’s progress in scientific field and its development of technical-military industries has brought about serious concerns for the US, Shabanov said.

Iran’s measures in the Persian Gulf are legitimate, he said, adding that Russia has been monitoring Iran’s acts in the Persian Gulf.

Iran’s mutual approaches to defend its sovereignty have made enemies to think about its consequences before conducting any military actions, he noted.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Earlier speaking to New York Times, Zarif said "Everyone who knows me knows that I, or my family, do not own any property outside Iran. I personally do not even have a bank account outside Iran. Iran is my entire life and my sole commitment. So I have no personal problem with possible sanctions."

He added: "The only impact--and possibly the sole objective--of a possible designation would be to limit my ability to communicate. And I doubt that would serve anyone. Certainly, it would limit the possibility of informed decision making in Washington."

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish