Senior Iranian cleric: Sanctioning Zarif a childish measure

Addressing a large crowd of worshippers in the Iranian capital on Friday, the cleric said that choosing this method by the US is a sign of the collapse of the diplomatic apparatus and the governing system of the country.

Haj-Aliakbari said that Zarif and the Iranian Foreign Ministry take pride in being sanctioned by the US.

The discourse of resistance, which is based on the “neither war, nor negotiation” policy, has brought fruit, the cleric said, adding that the recent US move is indicative of strategic desperation of the US ruling board.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury secretary, argued that Zarif is “the regime’s primary spokesperson around the world".

Referring to Mr. Mnuchin’s remarks, Zarif wrote on his Twitter account, “Is the truth really that painful?”

“It has no effect on me or my family, as I have no property or interests outside of Iran,” the Iranian foreign minister said.

“Thank you for considering me such a huge threat to your agenda,” he added.

