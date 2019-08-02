Three Iranian sailors discharged from Russian hospital

Behrouz Mokhtari said in an interview with IRNA on Friday that the rest of the cargo ship sailors "Tina", who was hospitalized at Astrakhan Hospital due to an acute intestinal infection, would also be released after the treatment staff being assured of the complete treatment.

The general conditions of all Iranian sailors are good and there is no room for concern, he said.

According to Mokhtari, preliminary medical results indicate that there may be severe contamination of drinking water, so it is not possible to accurately report the accident until a final medical examination.

He went on to say that the Iranian Consulate General will closely monitor the health of Iranian nationals and their final discharge.

Russia's Astrakhan Consumer Protection Agency on Tuesday announced the poisoning of 10 crew members of an Iranian ship in the Russian port of Astrakhan and their hospitalization.

