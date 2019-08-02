Zarif’s sanction illustrating US' desperation: Senior cleric

Khatami told IRNA that the US sanctions show Washington's outright defeat. Since US President Donald Trump broke his promise, he has fallen into the valley of immorality and discredit.

The senior cleric emphasized that the sanctions have not yet worked and will not gain anything by God's grace, noting what is very surprising in this regard is the 100% baseless sanctions, such as sanctioning Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The world is humiliating US’ move at sanctioning the Supreme Leader of the Revolution because religious leaders around the world are not sanctionable, said the member of the presiding board of the Assembly of Experts.

Referring to the US sanction against Iranian FM, he went on to say that there is a clear contradiction concerning the sanction because, on the one hand, the American officials are talking about diplomacy, and on the other, they are sanctioning symbol of a country's diplomacy.

Ayatollah Khatami emphasized that these contradictions reflect the US despair over Iran, and underscored resistance as a way out of the current situation.

