Iranian goods boosts Afghanistan's markets

Speaking on the sidelines of a trip to the city of Taybad and visiting the Dogharoon border on Thursday evening, Ahmad Rashad Popal said in an interview with IRNA that Dogharoon customs and border as one of the most important land crossings between Iran and Afghanistan plays an important role in Afghanistan's economy.

He noted that at present this official crossing has been a golden gateway for all kinds of Iranian goods and through Dogharoon border and customs, the Afghan officials have been able to minimize some of Afghanistan's economic problems over past few years.

Export of all kinds of goods across the Dogharoon border to Afghanistan has led to good employment in different provinces of Afghanistan, the official added.

Popal pointed to the interaction between Iran and Afghanistan, adding that Iran and Afghanistan have long had good interactions in different social, cultural and economic spheres, which have made the communications more effective and efficient.

He pointed to his goal of traveling to Khorasan Razavi province and the Dogharoon border, and underscored that examining the problems of Iranian and Afghan drivers, enhancing economic, import, export and transit interactions and minimizing some problems between the two of Iran and Eslam Qale were among goals of his visit.

