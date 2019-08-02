Iranian Army’s team arrive in China to contest in int’l military tournament

As IRNA Reported on Friday, this year's international military tournament, known as the "China-Russia Military Tournament", is being held simultaneously in nine countries, including Iran, Russia, Armenia, India, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan and China.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Army has 24 fighters in the form of cavalry's incursion and 32 fighters in the form of a team of masters of weapons in China, competing against other countries' military in two fields.

In Iran, two deep diving courses (hosted by the Navy of the Army) will be held in Kish Island and a road patrol race in Tehran (hosted by Police Department).

The 5th round of the China International Military Tournament will be held in several countries with participation of Iran and over 35 countries from August 3-18.

Promoting the combat readiness of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran by benefiting from the experiences and lessons learned in other countries, developing the defense diplomacy of the Islamic Republic of Iran with host countries and participating in competitions through consultations and friendly interactions during seminars in the course of military meetings and competitions and the use of inter-organizational capacities to enhance physical fitness in the field of operations are among the achievements of these international military competitions.

China's international military tournament to commemorate the anniversary of the formation of the country's liberation army will start on Saturday.

The first round of international military competitions was hosted by Russia and Kazakhstan in 2014, and China has participated the championships for the past 6 years, and has hosted some of the events since year 2017.

Last year's Chinese championships were held in five regions, including the Xinjiang autonomous region in the northwest and Fujian province in the southeast, where Iranian athletes competed in the Xinjiang region.

