FM’s senior aide confers with UN Secretary-General's special assistant

Referring to the efforts made within the framework of the Astana talks to form a constitutional committee in Syria in the past months, Khaji, head of Iran's negotiating delegation at the 13th round of Syrian peace talks in Astana, emphasized the need to take care of the process until a full conclusion is reached.

He underscored the need for the refugees to return to their country, stressing the efforts made within the framework of the Working Group on Exchange of Detainees and Kidnapped and the success of the fourth phase of the exchange that took place yesterday in Syria.

Iran's Senior Assistant to Foreign Minister in Special Political Affairs has already met with Bashar al- Jaafari, Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations and Syria's negotiating team in Astana talks, Alexander Lavrentiev, Russia's special envoy to Syria, and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Vershinin and also had separate meetings with the heads of the Lebanese and Iraqi delegations.

Head of Syrian negotiating team in Astana Talks and head of the Iranian delegation in a meeting underlined necessity to fight against terrorism, expansion of Syrian government sovereignty on the whole territory and the need for return of refugees to their homes.

Khaji and al-Jaafari discussed the need to fight against terrorism, expansion of government sovereignty on the whole of territory, developments in northeastern part of Syria, the need to expel foreign illegal forces from the region, political process in Syria, formation of Constitutional committee, the need for return of refugees and exchanging arrested and kidnapped people especially at the fourth stage of that process, which started on Wednesday in the presence of representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

