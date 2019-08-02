Iran, Russia consult on prospects for SCO cooperation

At a meeting on Thursday, the two sides discussed the cooperation of the Islamic Republic of Iran as an observer and active member of the Shanghai Organization with SCO members in various fields, including the fight against terrorism and extremism, the fight against unilateralism and the US imposition of simultaneous sanctions against Iran, Russia and China and economic cooperation as well as information security in the international arena.

The two sides emphasized the existence of different grounds for Iran's more active presence in the Shanghai Organization, and the Russian side noted Russia's position on supporting full membership of the Organization.

At the meeting, the prospects of cooperation between the two countries regarding the Russian Presidency over next year were discussed.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish