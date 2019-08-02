Iran making progress on basis of rationality, resistance in int’l arena

Condemning the US move against Zarif, the official noted that Iran's move in the international arena has been outlined based on logic, dialogue, rationality and resistance with the guidance of the supreme leader and is moving forward vigorously.

On Thursday night, Ali Akbar Velayati highlighted that the evil conscience of American politics was once portrayed in a show of human rights, democracy and freedom, but US President Donald Trump clearly displayed the true and colonial character of the US.

The businessman president of the United States is playing with the international arena and foreign policy, and if there was any doubt even among his allies on the breach of commitment by Iran, they would have proved it, he said.

Velayati went on to say that the United States does not even have the ability to confront the Islamic Republic of Iran's rigorous expression and rationality, and has increased its isolation in the world, and this humiliating act is yet another sign of helplessness and desperation in the face of clear Iranian logic.

Referring to the painful catastrophe that occur in the region by some of the reactionary states and the US’ allies in its silence and support, Velayati noted that the Americans, along with some other countries in the region, are trying to implement their own sinister plans regarding making division in the Islamic Ummah, but the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Axis of Resistance with Iran as front-runner, were able to thwart their plots.

According to him, today, by sanctioning diplomatic officials, the US officials believe that they can silence the righteous voice of the Islamic Republic of Iran's holy system and the resistance front, which will undoubtedly be defeated again and ridiculed before the world, including their western allies.

The Supreme Leader's adviser concluded that this foolishness and action, which contradicts international law and norms, once again proved Iran's righteousness in mistrusting Americans.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish