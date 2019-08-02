Sanctions cannot quell Zarif’s eloquent language: Envoy

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Friday morning, Takhte Ravanchi noted that the sanctions against head of diplomacy apparatus of Iran is the most important reason for US officials' insincerity to negotiate with Iran.

The US Treasury that has become the White House economic war chamber against the Iranian people, on Wednesday evening put the Islamic Republic's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on its sanctions’ list.

In a statement, the reason for the move was announced the obedience of Zarif to the orders of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin also said Zarif is Iran's main spokesman in entire world.

Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Nations on the Impact of new sanctions on foreign minister's activities highlighted that just as the restrictions imposed two weeks ago on Dr. Zarif did not affect his enlightening activities on his trip to New York, so the sanctions will not able to influence his activities and subdue his rational, eloquent and persuasive language.

Referring to numerous requests by the mainstream foreign media for an interview with Zarif through teleconference or travel to Iran or in third countries during Thursday and Friday, Ravanchi said that these requests show that the US government has made the mistake.

The talks of the head of the diplomatic apparatus of the Islamic Republic of Iran with foreign media, especially during a trip to New York to attend UN meetings, infuriated the US officials, especially Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and “Team B”, so that the US has imposed some restrictions on Zarif.

Despite these limitations, the Iranian Foreign Minister responded positively to the demands of several US media outlets, and, in the language of logic and reasoning, exposed the false claims of White House officials, the Zionist regime, as well as the Saudis.

US President Donald Trump wrote on his Twitter account on Monday that the Iranians have not won any war and lost negotiations.

These statements clearly indicate that the White House has been frustrated by the initiatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran for negotiations and has failed to form the coalition they have been seeking for the past two years.

“Team B” and John Bolton’s interviews on Thursday show their satisfaction with Zarif’s sanction and have the illusion that via Zarif’s sanction they could weaken Iran's negotiating power and reach a new deal.

