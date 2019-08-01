Imposing sanctions on Zarif blocks way to dialogue: Russian UN envoy

Describing sanctions as against diplomacy, he told IRNA reporter on Thursday that Russia is against any type of sanctions, as they do not help find a solution.

On 90-day waiver for Iran-Russia nuclear cooperation, he said Iran and Russia as the two independent countries need no permission from others to do a job.

The US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, targeting the country's top spokesman and potentially hurting chances of diplomatic talks amid rising tensions between the two countries.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Zarif had earlier said that the B-Team consists of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Saudi and the Emirati crown princes, respectively, Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.

President Hassan Rouhani accused the US of "childish behavior" on Thursday over Washington's sanctioning of Iran's foreign minister amid rising tensions between the two countries.

