Rouhani: White House afraid of Zarif's diplomatic competence

President Rouhani on his Twitter account wrote on Thursday that imposed sanction against Zarif shown the White House is frightened of his diplomatic competence.

If they are serious on holding negotiation, who may hold talks with them except Zarif? He continued.

President Rouhani underlined that Zarif is heading diplomatic body of the country and is talking and negotiating on behalf of the whole nation.

The US government announced Wednesday it was freezing Zarif’s assets in the United States or controlled by the US entities.

Trump last year pulled out of a 2015 deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama, EU powers, China and Russia aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Zarif had earlier said that the B-Team consists of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Saudi and the Emirati crown princes, respectively, Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.

