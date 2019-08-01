Russian FM spokeswoman: Iran sanctions doomed to failure

Replying a question by IRNA during on her weekly news meeting concerning Russian stances on recent Washington move to impose sanction on Zarif , Zakharova said imposing sanctions is the sole move that Washington is able to do.

She said they have set aside all diplomatic means to solve the problems and merely choose sanctions against Iran.

When a big country uses unilateral sanctions to solve problems, it indicates that it is unable to use other possibilities.

US Treasury has recently included Mohammad Javad Zarif in its sanction list.

The US government announced Wednesday it was freezing Zarif’s assets in the United States or controlled by the US entities.

Trump last year pulled out of a 2015 deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama, EU powers, China and Russia aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

In reaction to the sanctions, Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday after being sanctioned by the US that "dialog and peace" are "existential threats" to the B-team and the Americans never need a permission from the US Treasury to "engage" with him.

Zarif had earlier said that the B-Team consists of US National Security Advisor John Bolton, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Saudi and the Emirati crown princes, respectively, Mohammad bin Salman and Mohammed bin Zayed.

1391**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish