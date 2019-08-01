Iran, Syria underline necessity to fight terrorism

According to a report of Foreign Ministry Media Department on Thursday, Syrian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Bashar al-Jaafari, heading Syrian negotiating team in Astana Talks, held talks with special assistant to the Iranian foreign minister for special political affairs and head of Iranian negotiating team Ali Asghar Khaji at the venue of the 13th round of Syrian peace talks.

The two sides discussed the need to fight against terrorism, expansion of government sovereignty on the whole of territory, developments in northeastern part of Syria, the need to expel foreign illegal forces from the region, political process in Syria, formation of Constitutional committee, the need for return of refugees and exchanging arrested and kidnapped people especially at the fourth stage of that process, which started on Wednesday in the presence of representatives from Iran, Russia, Turkey and the UN.

