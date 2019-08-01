Dy foreign minister of Japan confers with Araghchi

In the meeting, Yamada underlined importance of good relations between the two countries and said in spite of existing limitations, Tokyo is to increase its cooperation with Iran in different fields of health, environment and confronting natural disasters.

Araghchi evaluated the recent visit by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to Iran as positive and welcomed good willing of the Japanese government to strengthen bilateral relations and reducing tensions in the Middle East region and explained Iran's stances concerning Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and called for practical steps of JCPOA member states to maintain the deal.

