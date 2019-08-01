President Rouhani inaugurates Tabriz Int'l Carpet Fair

The exhibition is in an area of 10,000 square meters and includes 46 pavilions.

Carpet producers from provinces of Isfahan, Gilan, Qom, Tehran, East Azerbaijan and West Azerbaijan as well as a number of foreign countries have displayed their products in the fair.

Two pieces of 400 and 600 square meters carpets woven by artists from Tabriz are also displayed in the fair.

The exhibition will be opened until August 4, 2019.

President Rouhani, accompanied with a number of cabinet ministers, is in East Azerbaijan province at the third leg of his provincial tour.

In this tour more than 500 projects and plans worth around 100,000 billion rials will be inaugurated.

