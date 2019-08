“Iran’s production of Euro-4 quality petrol has reached 74 million liters in the current month of August while we didn’t produce any four years ago,” Zanganeh said on Thursday.

Iran can now also produce 60 million liters of gasoline by the end of August.

He made the remarks as he opened new projects and phases of Tabriz Oil Refinery in the northwestern Eastern Azarbaijan Province.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish