EU to work with Iran's FM Zarif despite US sanctions

“We regret this decision,” said Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela, a spokesman for EU diplomatic chief Federica Mogherini.

“From our side, we will continue to work with Mr. Zarif as Iran’s most senior diplomat and in view of the importance of maintaining diplomatic channels,” Martin said.

The US government announced Wednesday it was freezing Zarif’s assets in the United States or controlled by the US entities.

Trump last year pulled out of a 2015 deal struck by his predecessor Barack Obama, EU powers, China and Russia aimed at curbing Iran’s nuclear program.

The EU has been trying to salvage the deal ever since.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called the US move to sanction his foreign minister as childish.

"Like the children's play the US calls for talks on the one side and on the other imposes sanctions on our FM. These moves show Iranian nation and government's dignity," he said.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish