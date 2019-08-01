No-confidence motion against Pakistan’s Chairman Senate fails

The opposition needed at least 53 votes for no-confidence but fell just three votes short of victory. Five votes were rejected, while 45 were cast in favor of Sanjrani.

It is worth mentioning that the resolution to remove Sanjrani had been passed with 63 votes. The opposition has a total of 67 members.

With the rejection of the no-confidence Sadiq Sanjrani who comes from Balochistan will stay as the Chairman Senate.

Senate of Pakistan is the upper legislative chamber of the legislature of Pakistan, and together with the National Assembly makes up the Parliament. The Senate consists of 104 members.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan hailed the opposition's defeat and termed the result as "the victory of Pakistan's narrative".

About 100 senators, including Sanjrani, took part in the polling process.

This is the first time the upper house of parliament has tabled no-confidence motion against its Chairman.

