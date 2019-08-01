Diplomacy should be given chance: Pakistan

He said in his weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday.

“Pakistan always believed that diplomacy and dialogue should be given a chance and we stand by our position,” he said.

The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday imposed sanctions against Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Zarif, who has been Iran’s foreign minister since 2013, was the chief negotiator in the multinational nuclear deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Foreign Minister Zarif in a message thanked US for considering him as a huge threat to their agenda. "The US' reason for designating me is that I am Iran's "primary spokesperson around the world," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

272**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish