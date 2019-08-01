1 August 2019 - 12:32
Iran, UAE to broaden border cooperation

Tehran, Aug 1, IRNA – The commanders of Iran and the UAE border guards on Thursday signed an agreement to further strengthen and expand security cooperation on joint borders.

The agreement was singed between Iran’s Border Police Commander Brigadier General Qassem Rezaei and his Emirati counterpart Coastguard Commander Brigadier General Mohammad Ali Mosleh al-Ahbabi on expansion of security cooperation in joint borders. 

The annual meetings are to take place in Tehran and Abu Dhabi and the semiannual meetings are held in a border point. And if needed, further coordination will made through meetings or mass media, Rezaei said. 

The Iranian commander made the remarks on the second day of the diplomatic meeting between the two sides borders' officials. 

Such meetings will help expand interactions, facilitate legal exchange of visits, create suitable grounds for fishers and also helps countering insecurity and peace disruptors.

Expressing satisfaction over the meeting, al-Ahbabi said signing the agreement is a positive move to the interests of both sides which helps enhance security, border control, and commute between the two nationals.

