Amir Karimi in (75 kg) and Sadeq Ahmadi in (80 Kg), Yasser Bekhrad in (85 kg), Mehdi Arzeshmand in (90 khg, Mahmoud Sharifpour (100 kg) and Hassan Khosroabadi in (+100 kg) won the gold medals.

Sajjad Heydari (85 kg) won the silver medal; and Mohsen Hadinejad (65 kg) bagged the bronze.

9417**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish