Iran bags 3rd gold medal in World Freestyle Wrestling Championship

Mashhad, Aug 1, IRNA – Iranian freestyle wrestlers received one gold medal in the 92 kg weight category in the World Championships is now underway in Bulgaria.

Soheil Yusefi defeated rivals from Italy (10-0), Turkey (12-2), India (12-2), and Armenia (6-3).

Yusefi defeated Zagid Karimov from Russia (3-0) in the final match to win the gold medal. 

Iranian freestyle wrestlers had already received two gold medals and one silver medal.

Iran's Rahman Amouzadeh in the 48-kilogram weight category and Amir-Hossein Firouzpour in the 80-kilogram weight category grabbed gold medals.

Mahdi Veisi in 55 kilogram weight category received a silver medal.

