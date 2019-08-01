1 August 2019 - 10:46
Iran, Iraq discuss expansion of defense cooperation

Baghdad, Aug 1, IRNA – Iran's Military Attaché to Baghdad Mostafa Moradian conferred on Thursday with Iraq's Defense Minister Najjah Hassan al-Shammari on expansion of defense cooperation between the two countries.

In the meeting both sides discussed strengthening of military and defense cooperation, mutual collaborations, exchange of visits by two sides military officials and fight against terrorism.

They also talked about observing the Arbaeen religious ceremony marking the 40th mourning ceremony held 40 days after martyrdom of Imam Hussein, Prophet Muhammad's grandson, and his 72 followers, including 18 of family members and close relatives, were brutally martyred in Karbala, Iraq on Ashura (the 10th day of the first month of the Arabic year), by the army of the second Umayyad caliph, Yazid ibn Muawiyah, in AD 680.

