Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 1

- Leader reacts to execution of two Bahraini activists
- Gov't approves slashing four zeros from national currency
- Iran tests missiles on regular basis
- Iran’s govt decides to drop four zeros, rename currency
- President criticizes Europe’s failure to honor JCPOA
- Lavrov: US anti-Iranian line stokes Mideast tensions
- Leader: Tyranny won't last in Bahrain
- Iranian wrestlers win two gold medals at freestyle cadet world
- Cabinet OKs taking zeros off currency
- Rouhani: Normalizing oil, banking transactions first step Euro should take
- Iran expressed positive view toward Russia's Persian Gulf security proposal
- Rial revaluation issue returns
- Europe must extend ISTEX to oil
- SCI reviews inflation rates, income deciles
