Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 1

Tehran, Aug 1, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Thursday:

** IRAN NEWS
- Leader reacts to execution of two Bahraini activists

- Gov't approves slashing four zeros from national currency

- Iran tests missiles on regular basis



** IRAN DAILY
- Iran’s govt decides to drop four zeros, rename currency

- President criticizes Europe’s failure to honor JCPOA

- Lavrov: US anti-Iranian line stokes Mideast tensions

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Leader: Tyranny won't last in Bahrain

- Iranian wrestlers win two gold medals at freestyle cadet world

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Cabinet OKs taking zeros off currency   

- Rouhani: Normalizing oil, banking transactions first step Euro should take  

- Iran expressed positive view toward Russia's Persian Gulf security proposal

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Rial revaluation issue returns
- Europe must extend ISTEX to oil

- SCI reviews inflation rates, income deciles  

