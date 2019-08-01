1 August 2019 - 08:41
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code 83420177
0 Persons

Afghanistan to host Exhibition of Iranian Products

Afghanistan to host Exhibition of Iranian Products

Birjand, Aug 1, IRNA – Exhibition of Iranian Products will be held in Mazar Sharif, Afghanistan, head of South Khorasan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Mohsen Ehtesham said on Wednesday.

The exhibition's strategy is to promote exports, he said adding that the provincial chamber of commerce is ready to broaden cooperation in organizing the exhibition in the neighboring state.

In a meeting with economic activists of South Khorasan, he said that sharing border with Afghanistan helps make optimal use of the opportunity.

"Head of Afghan Customs House will soon visit the province which will be a good opportunity for accelerating trade exchanges with the brotherly and friendly country of Afghanistan," he said.

The needs of Afghan market is growing day by day and the Afghans are very interested in the Iranian products, he said.

"Afghan production units are willing to buy raw materials from Iran and this a good opportunity for us," Ehtesham added.

8072**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
7 + 2 =