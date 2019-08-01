Afghanistan to host Exhibition of Iranian Products

The exhibition's strategy is to promote exports, he said adding that the provincial chamber of commerce is ready to broaden cooperation in organizing the exhibition in the neighboring state.

In a meeting with economic activists of South Khorasan, he said that sharing border with Afghanistan helps make optimal use of the opportunity.

"Head of Afghan Customs House will soon visit the province which will be a good opportunity for accelerating trade exchanges with the brotherly and friendly country of Afghanistan," he said.

The needs of Afghan market is growing day by day and the Afghans are very interested in the Iranian products, he said.

"Afghan production units are willing to buy raw materials from Iran and this a good opportunity for us," Ehtesham added.

8072**1430

