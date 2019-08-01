Iran, Georgia sign transportation MoU

Iran's Deputy Minister of Road and Urban Development and Head of Road Maintenance and Road Transportation Abdelhashem Hassan-Nia as the head of the Iranian delegation and Georgian Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Akaki Saghirashvili signed the deal in a ceremony attended by Iran's ambassador to the country.

Promoting transportation ties, facilitating traffic of the two countries' fleets, boosting the level of standards on safety and quality of passenger services and removing traffic problems at entrance and exit points were among the major issues agreed upon during the meeting.

Iran's Ambassador in Tbilisi Seyyed Javad Qavam-Shahidi hailed the two countries' top transit situation, hoping that holding regular meetings of the joint commission will help promote trade exchanges, in addition to facilitating transportation.

Promoting bilateral and international cooperation in the field of transportation and solving problems faced by the two countries' road transportation sectors were also on the two-day meeting of the commission.

