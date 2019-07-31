Iran: Accepting US bullying rules to remain dark point in history forever

"Biggest crimes in the course of the history by imposing illegal and oppressive sanctions against Iran are currently underway," he wrote in a note.

On the eve of the 100th founding anniversary of Pasteur Institute of Iran as one of the main symbols of scientific, medical and humanitarian cooperation between Iran and France which has been influenced by the US unilateral and oppressive sanctions, he added that despite years of the US anti-human sanctions, the center has turned into a big and unique institute in the fields of education and treatment and biological research as well as producing types of vaccines.

"The sanctions have not only created obstacles in field of protecting human life, but also disturbed cooperation among the scientists to counter contagious diseases," he said.

The US should stop blocking medical cooperation between the countries, he added.

