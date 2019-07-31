Iran wrestlers snatch 2 gold, 1 silver medals in World Champs

Iran's Rahman Amouzadeh in the weight category of 48-kilogram and Amir Hossein Firouz Pour in 80-kilogram earned gold medals.

Mahdi Veisi in 55 kilogram weight category received a silver medal.

At the end of the first day, Iran with 86 points ranked first, Russia with 65 points, India with 60 points, Uzbekistan with 55 points, Japan with 53 points and Azerbaijan with 41 points stood on 2nd to 6th places, respectively.

Amouzadeh defeated Georgia and Japan and advanced to semi-final match.

In semi-final stage, he hit the US and in final he overshined Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, Veisi overpowered Moldova, Japan and the US.

He then was defeated by Uzbekistan in the final match and received a silver medal.

Firouz Pour also hit India, Moldova and advanced to semi-final.

He overpowered Ukraine 10-0 and advanced to the final match.

After hitting Russian rival in the final stage, he ranked first and bagged a gold medal.

The World Championships will be underway in Sofia until August 4.

