Iran's First refrigerated consignment exported to Oman by vessel

Director General for Hormuzgan province Ports and Maritime Organization said the third trade line in Jask Port started its work temporally with aim to develop containers' exports for littoral states of the Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Allah Morad Afifipour told reporters that refrigerated trucks carrying agricultural consignments, cucurbits and vegetables were loaded into a landing craft and departed for Oman.

He added that after evaluating and access of this temporally marine line, in a near future Iran prepares situation to do the job by bigger volumes and more speed.

At the first four months of the year in Iranian calendar (March 21, 2019) Jask Port had noticeable progress in exporting field, so by preparing necessary infrastructures in the port and other small ports of Makran coasts, work for regional trade found accelerated process.

Jask Port is located 300 kilometers east of Bandar Abbas, capital of southern province of Hormuzgan.

