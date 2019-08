Speaking to IRNA, Rasoul Omidi said most of the products were agricultural, mineral steel, chemical, food and plastic products, cement, plaster, detergent, cloth, handicrafts, carpet, bag and shoes.

The products were exported to Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Russia.

He added that 5,269 tons of goods worth $21,075,000 were exported in carry-on-luggage trade form and have been mostly exported to Azerbaijan.

9376**2050

