Iranian director selected for Italian festival jury

Arash Abbasi who is a screenwriter, playwright and theater director graduated from the University of Bologna.

Previously he had been participated as a member of selection board, juror and art director in some Italian festivals.

Sedicicorto International Film Festival has been annually held in Italy’s Forli since 2004.

The festival aims at introducing new viewpoints to young screenwriters and providing opportunities for movie experts to exchange views.

The latest edition of the festival is scheduled to take place on October 4 – 13 in Forli, Italy.

