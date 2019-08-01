Export port in heart of Makran coasts to be launched

During a visit to Jask and a visit to Gogsar Port, Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization Director General Allah Morad Afifipour noted that in the Hormuzgan Border Special Working Group, the Gogsar port of Jask was raised as an economic area enjoying potential for trade interactions with neighboring countries of the Oman Sea and the Persian Gulf.

In light of the aforementioned benefits, launching an export port in compliance with the requirements of other local and provincial departments in Gogsar Port was put on the agenda of Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization, said Afifipour on Wednesday.

The official went on to say that although it has been used for fishery so far, it has a good commercial capacity in regard to maritime trade and attracting export cargoes of neighboring cities such as Nikshahr and Zarabad of Sistan and Baluchestan.

The Hormuzgan Ports and Maritime Organization Director General stated that there is 100% readiness in the part of the organization to begin without delay the actions of launching a new export-oriented sea line in Jask city ahead of other departments.

Hormuzgan Province has 71 active ports. Gogsar Port with 15 kilometers untouched coast has been located along the seashore of Jask Port towards the coastal village of Vanak (on the border of Hormuzgan and Sistan and Baluchestan province).

The largest occupation of Gogsar with 1,200 residents is fishing and maritime trade. The port of Gogsar is located 140 kilometers east of Jask city, and 60 traditional cargo ships and fishing boats belong to the native people of the area.

