Iran's Leader condemns Bahrain's execution of young dissidents

"Oppression and force will not remain and decision and will of the nations that seek justice will finally prevail and become victorious,” read a tweet in Arabic by the office of Ayatollah Khamenei on Wednesday.

Bahrain executed two people convicted in two separate cases.

Human rights groups had been warning against the execution of the two men, Ali Mohamed Hakeem al-Arab and Ahmed Isa Ahmed Isa al-Malali.

Malali and Arab were convicted in a mass trial involving 60 people in January 2018. Both had exhausted all possible judicial appeals.

A last-minute appeal to stop their imminent execution was also issued by the UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings, Agnès Callamard.

Callamard said in a statement the men were allegedly tortured, prevented from attending their trial and were sentenced to death in absentia.

