$327 million of non-oil products exported from Markazi Province

Aqazadeh said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Tafresh Resistance Economic Headquarters, that the weight of the province's export commodities this year is over 600,000 tons, up 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

The official announced the imports to province about $ 160 million by the end of July and said, however, that the province's trade balance was positive.

The city of Tafresh is in Markazi province with over 30,000 inhabitants.

9455**2050

