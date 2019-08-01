1 August 2019 - 17:00
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code 83419892
0 Persons

$327 million of non-oil products exported from Markazi Province

$327 million of non-oil products exported from Markazi Province

Arak, Aug 1, IRNA - Governor General of Markazi Province Seyyed Ali Aqazadeh said that $327 million of non-oil products of all kinds have been exported from the province to 63 countries by the end of July.

Aqazadeh said on Wednesday at a meeting of the Tafresh Resistance Economic Headquarters, that the weight of the province's export commodities this year is over 600,000 tons, up 11 percent compared to the same period last year.

The official announced the imports to province about $ 160 million by the end of July and said, however, that the province's trade balance was positive.

The city of Tafresh is in Markazi province with over 30,000 inhabitants.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
8 + 10 =