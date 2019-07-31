Zarif slams US double standards on nuclear program

He made a reference to the Saudi government equipped ISIS terrorists to invade Iraq and kill more than 3,000 Americans in a series of terrorist attacks in Iraq.

"Kill 3,000+ Americans but remain a US client and you can have nuclear weapons—even get help in acquiring them," Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Wednesday reacting to US National Security Advisor John R. Bolton claims that "Any nation that chants death to America or death to Israel will not be allowed to have nuclear weapons.

"But refuse to bow to #B_Team 's whims, you can't even possess peaceful nuclear energy," he added.

Zarif reiterated: "It apparently matters not that "Iran is killing ISIS” while US' clients arm it".

This is while, Zarif earlier rejected the unfounded accusation against Iran over alleged nuclear bomb ambition, saying it will not augment Iran's security.

He added: "We do not want to build the bomb because we believe that a nuclear bomb will not augment our security."

"If the Europeans are serious about a nuclear weapons-free Middle East, they're somewhere else that they need to be looking and that's Israel where they have at least 200 nuclear warheads," he noted.

9376**1416

