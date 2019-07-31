31 July 2019 - 21:00
Iran ship crew in Astrakhan could've fallen ill due to water pollution: Diplomat

Moscow, July 31, IRNA - Water pollution at Russia’s Astrakhan Port could have made the Iranian ship crew ill on Tuesday, an Iranian diplomat says. 

10 Iranian sailors have been hospitalized at an Astrakhan hospital over water pollution, caretaker Iranian consul in Astrakhan Behruz Mokhtari told IRNA. 

“Today after visiting the Iranian sailors at hospital we found out that they are in good health and under treatment,” he added, stressing that preliminary medical results show that pollutant water could’ve caused the illness. 

Russian officials who have visited the cargo vessel Tina and its Iranian crew have also come to the same conclusion, he said.   

