Iran, Russia exchange views on JCPOA, tensions in region

Sanaei met with Ryabkov on Wednesday to discuss issues of importance to bilateral relations and significant international issues.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed issues related to the JCPOA, the security of the Persian Gulf region and recent events and continued cooperation on international issues, particularly in the field of human rights and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.

At the meeting, the Iranian ambassador recalled the importance of safeguarding Iran's interests within the framework of the JCPOA agreement, and expressed hope that Europe would take practical steps in the remaining period, otherwise Iran would reduce its commitments under the envisaged third step.

Sanaei also stressed the need to maintain security of the region with the participation of regional countries, adding that the presence of foreign countries in the region has led to increased tension.

He added that Iran welcomes any constructive project that is presented with the security of the countries of the region.

Ryabkov also cited Russia's principled stance on the JCPOA and condemnation of sanctions against Iran, stressing that Russia understood that the US withdrawal from the JCPOA and its pressures on Iran are the main cause of Iran's recent measures to reduce its obligations under the deal. He expressed hope that the situation would move in a way that would not lead to the implementation of the third step of Iran's reduction of its obligations.

He highlighted that Russia's plan for collective security in the Persian Gulf was designed on the basis of principles that could serve the interests of the regional countries.

The parties discussed a wide range of bilateral, regional and international issues and emphasized the importance of continuing consultations on important issues of the day.

