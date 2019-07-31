Sweden wants to join INSTEX

"Sweden wants to keep doing business with Iran and that is why we want to joint INSTEX," Swedish Ambassador to Russia Peter Ericsson was cited by RIA Novosti as saying on Wednesday.

The envoy added that other nations can also join INSTEX after France, Germany and the UK created it.

"Following the first year after signing of the JCPOA, Sweden had good trade relations with Iran and now Stockholm hopes this can improve that," according to the Swedish diplomat who was referring to the official denomination of 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Ericsson mentioned that his government disagrees with the US policy towards Iran.

