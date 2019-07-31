Children Filmfest announces lineups for short nat'l, int'l animation competition

Javad Hatami, Hossein Sheikhol Eslam, Nadereh Torkmani, Soheil Movafaq, Hamed Jafari are slated to select the films lining up at the festival’s Iranian cinema section.

Jamal Omid, Mohammad Hamidi Moqadam, Dr. Raed Faridzadeh, Farzad Azhdari and Hamed Soleimanzadeh will select the films lining up at the festival’s international section.



National Section Animation:

"This Side and That Side", Director and Producer Lelia Fazli

-"Tangle", Director Maliheh Gholamzadeh, Producer Javad Hossein Nejad

- "The Dog that Was Sick", Director Parvin Tajvidi, Producer Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults

"-Habitant of Third Floor", Director and Producer Mahnaz Yousefi

"-Eaten", Director Mohsen Rezapour, Producer Haleh Moadabian, Mohsen Rezapour

-"The Sixth String", Director and Producer Bahram Azimi

-"Zar Zari Kakol Zari", Director Mahin Javaherian, Producer Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults

-"White Stones", Director and Producer Fatemeh Hassani

-"An Other", Director and Producer Sara Tayebzadeh

-"Whirligig", Director Shiva Momtahen, Producer Sima Momtahen

-"Story of a Man Without Lips" Producer and Director Milad Shahjani "

"-Jabir" Director Rayhaneh Mirhashemi, Producers: Ashkan Rahgozar, Arman Rahgozar, Ehsan Alireza Rahgozar



International Section Animations:

"06:01"- , , Director Sergei Ryabov (Russia)

-"Cloudy", Directors Phillip Dirlock and Susanna Kapotova (Coratia)

-"Du iz Tak", Director Galen Fatt (US)

-" Night walks", Director Lizete Upīte (Lithonia)

-"Pigtail and Mr. Sleeplessness", Director Edmunds Jansons (Latvia)

-"Plankton", Gustaf Lindstrom (UK)

-"Snail the Painter", Manuela Vladić Maštruko (Croatia)

-"The Kite", Martin Smatana (Germany)

-"Wolf Paths", Vojtěch Dočkal, Noemi Valentíny (Czech Republic)

-"Fruits of Clouds", Director Kateřina Karhánková (Czech Republi)

-"Homies: Kinkaku-ji", Director Viktor Azeev (Russia)

Presided by Alireza Tabesh, the 32nd International Film Festival for Children and Youth is slated to be held in Province of Isfahan on Aug 19-26, 2019 in the feature, short story, web series, long animation, short animation sections.

