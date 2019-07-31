31 July 2019 - 16:24
Journalist ID: 2382
News Code 83419743
0 Persons

Iran says cooperation with Russia to increase security of int’l waters

Iran says cooperation with Russia to increase security of int’l waters

Tehran, July 31, IRNA - The Navy's Deputy Commander of Education and Training Department of Iranian Army said Iran-Russia cooperation in the maritime field was leading to increased international waters' security capability, noting that maritime security requires a collective approach and action.

Second Admiral Parviz Salimi Panah, referring to Iran-Russia maritime interactions went on to say on Wednesday that maritime security is very important now in economic and strategic matters, and countries that really are seeking to secure the seas, will be very effective in world peace.

The official also emphasized the necessity of creating a safe waterway for the important international trade, adding that Iran and Russia are working on activities to increase the security of the shipping lines.

The second Admiral Salimi Panah called the sea security to require collective action and approach, stating that the more countries are getting closer to this approach and assist in the field of maritime security, the more they will be effective so Russia's presence will be effective as well.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 0 =