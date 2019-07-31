Iran says cooperation with Russia to increase security of int’l waters

Second Admiral Parviz Salimi Panah, referring to Iran-Russia maritime interactions went on to say on Wednesday that maritime security is very important now in economic and strategic matters, and countries that really are seeking to secure the seas, will be very effective in world peace.

The official also emphasized the necessity of creating a safe waterway for the important international trade, adding that Iran and Russia are working on activities to increase the security of the shipping lines.

The second Admiral Salimi Panah called the sea security to require collective action and approach, stating that the more countries are getting closer to this approach and assist in the field of maritime security, the more they will be effective so Russia's presence will be effective as well.

