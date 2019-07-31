Senior Iranian cleric calls for holding Saudi accountable for Yemen war crimes

“The war in Yemen should be ended and international organizations need to hold Saudi Arabia accountable for its war crimes there,” said Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati, Secretary of Iran’s Guardian Council, a legislative body that oversees Iran’s lawmaking process.

Earlier this week, a number of people were killed in a Saudi-led bombing in northern Yemen.

Air raids by coalition forces at a busy market in the northern Saada province killed civilians, including two children.

The Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthis since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands of people, brought millions to the brink of famine, and spawned the world's most devastating humanitarian crisis.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish