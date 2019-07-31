31 July 2019 - 15:48
INSTEX chief replaced after six-month term ends

Tehran, July 31, IRNA – Former German Ambassador to Tehran Bernd Erbel will undertake presidency of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges after the six-month term of his predecessor Per Fischer expired, German spokesperson of Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson announced appointment of German former ambassador to Tehran, Bernd Erbe,l who is an expert on the Middle East issues to undertake presidency of INSTEX to make the financial mechanism more operational.

The spokesperson said that Erbel is to succeed his compatriot Per Fischer from August 1.

The German official said that the European states parties to the JCPOA wanted Iran to remain fully committed to the deal and avoid taking steps that may endanger it and that Germany, France and the United Kingdom will respond to their commitments to JCPOA with the diplomatic means.

