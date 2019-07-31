INSTEX chief replaced after six-month term ends

The spokesperson announced appointment of German former ambassador to Tehran, Bernd Erbe,l who is an expert on the Middle East issues to undertake presidency of INSTEX to make the financial mechanism more operational.

The spokesperson said that Erbel is to succeed his compatriot Per Fischer from August 1.

The German official said that the European states parties to the JCPOA wanted Iran to remain fully committed to the deal and avoid taking steps that may endanger it and that Germany, France and the United Kingdom will respond to their commitments to JCPOA with the diplomatic means.

9417**

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish