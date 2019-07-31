Zarif welcomes UAE policy shift

Speaking to reporters, Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran has always made clear that it is interested in cooperation with neighbors.

Like Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, UAE is also Iran's neighbor, he said.

Iranian officials have said that they are interested in having good relations with neighbors if they change their policies and stop intervention in internal affairs of others.

He expressed hope for decreasing the members of B-Team to Netanyahu and Bolton.

Those who left the negotiating table should fulfill their commitments and those who claim that they still stand by it should honor their commitments for deescalation, Zarif said.

It is clear that today's tensions are the outcome of the US economic terrorism and Europe inability to implement its commitments which means accompanying the US in economic terrorism.

Asked about US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo' request for an interview with Iranian media, Zarif said he gives positive response to the request made by US media during his visit to New York on his respect to the American people.

We are not in bad terms with the people of America but with the policies of the US administration.

He said that most his interviews were not live because he was not permitted to go to studio.

Zarif criticized Pompeo's propaganda campaign for saying that Americans lost their opportunities for holding talks with Iranian people.

US has targeted Iranian people, Zarif said adding that the economic war is not against the government but against people and the kids suffering from incurable diseases.

Elaborating on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's response to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, Zarif said Iran had urged US to implement its commitments to the UN Security Council Resolution 2231 and to stop economic terrorism and the US attempt to stop Iranian oil sale.

Iran is not against negotiations, he said adding the holding talks with Macron and other European signatories of the nuclear deal will get underway.

Elaborating on Iraqi officials' visit to Iran and their efforts to help resolve the issues related to oil tankers, he said Iraqi officials are our friends and Tehran believes that negotiations with friends have always been fruitful.

He reiterated that if Saudi Arabia is ready for talks Iran is always ready for negotiation with neighbors.

