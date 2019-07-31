WKF’s Golden Whistle awarded to Iranian referee

He was awarded the prize at a ceremony in the Iranian central city of Isfahan participated by the Chairman of WKF Referee Commission Javier Escalante, the President of Iran’s Karate Federation Hassan Tabatabaei and a number of senior Iranian karate fighters.

Keykavoos Saeedi, the caretaker of National Olympic Committee of Iran, has chaired the Referees Committee of Iran’s Karate Federation for two terms and has been the head coach of Iran’s national karate team for four years.

Mohammad-Ali Mardani, another Iranian referee, had previously won WKF’s Golden Whistle.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish